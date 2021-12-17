Letter to the editor: Proposals should be reviewed

Regarding the opinion piece by state Senators Shane Morigeau and Ellie Boldman, and state Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, in support of the Larchmont Golf Course development proposal:

I write to compliment Missoula County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Josh Slotnick and Juanita Vero for their initial position on this issue. Generally, they have stated that this proposal is in its infancy and a thorough investigation of the proposal is needed before making any decision. A couple of ideas I assume they will investigate is the comparable fair market value of the land parcels and the developer's definition of "attainable housing," not "affordable housing," for 800 units in their proposal.

I believe most proposals brought to a government entity should be reviewed for the public benefit. As to the other politicians' opinion piece, I assume they do not need any review if the proposal fits their agenda.

For disclosure, I was a board member at Larchmont for many years. In approximately 2014, when golf participation was declining, I suggested that looking at the sale of the Reserve Street frontage property should be in the back of our minds. I believed a redesign would allow for Larchmont to remain an 18-hole course. Whether permanent or not, COVID has reversed that participation trend.

Jim Conkle,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0