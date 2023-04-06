I am confounded by the proposed plan for Higgins. Isn’t this the same city that has approved units at the former Missoulian building and the new condos at Fourth Street East with additional parking and cars?! To add to this potential traffic bottleneck by narrowing the bridge seems ludicrous. We love our downtown. Getting there by car is the only option during much of our weather. It will already be more difficult to move around with the additional traffic generated by the new housing.