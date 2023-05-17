Robbie Liben’s fire metaphor (Guest view May 9) aptly answers why Montanans passed laws to protect our citizens from self-harm.

When an arsonist torches the homes of our friends and neighbors, we have an obligation to protect them from the blaze because the destruction of our neighbor’s life will harm all our lives. That is a core Montanan value.

But suppose the arsonist is not some stranger, but a member of that household. “My house, my choice!” they cry and set their own home ablaze. They attack those trying to bring water, and instead encourage others to freely torch their houses too.

Do we not have the same responsibility to prevent that fire and restrain that arsonist? A freely-chosen fire is no less ruinous to an individual or their community.

We have an obligation to protect our communities from evil ends — even, sometimes, against the choices of the very arsonist-victims themselves. To love does not always mean to permit. This is why we ban heroin, gambling, prostitution, and scams. To freely choose these blights does not absolve them from the evil they cause.

Our libertine desire to “live and let live” must be balanced by our folkish obligation to “protect and be protected.”

Garret Morrill,

Missoula