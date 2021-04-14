Letter to the editor: Protect children not vaccinated yet

As COVID case numbers and hospitalizations drop and vaccinations roll out, there is a sense that the end of this pandemic is near. Restrictions for those vaccinated have been loosened and this gives us all hope that we will be in that group soon.

We need to remember that children and their parents are the last to be vaccinated. This group is healthier and there has not been as much concern over death. They can, however, be subject to “long haul COVID” and there is an increase in a serious inflammatory condition in children, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). “Long-haul Covid” can occur even in people who have minimal symptoms of COVID when initially diagnosed. It is important to note that children under 16 with immune-compromising diseases are still not eligible for vaccination.

We need to protect children in the community who probably won't be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for vaccination until summer. Mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing are still recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, when around unvaccinated people.

The MCCHD Maternal Child Health Advisory Council encourages everyone 16 and older to get vaccinated as they become eligible. By doing so, we can open schools and businesses safely.

Pamela Boyd,