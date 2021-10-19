Letter to the editor: Protect democracy by supporting map that has one truly competitive district

Montana’s Districting & Apportionment Commission will soon choose among nine maps to create Montana’s two Congressional districts. Maps #2, #6, and #8 provide one truly competitive district and one non-competitive district. For the foreseeable future, this is the best way to represent the Montana population. Montana is conservative, so one conservative non-competitive district is both unavoidable and realistic. However, Montanans who are not fiscally or socially conservative are not represented by non-competitive districts.

In the 2020 state-wide elections, between 40 and 45 percent of Montanans voted for Democrats. Choosing maps where both districts are non-competitive, or even "marginally" competitive, then it will disenfranchise that significant proportion of Montanans. There is no way to justify that other than pure and punitive political domination.

All Montanans should have a realistic shot at electing a representative to adequately represent their interests and values. A competitive district would provide opportunities for Montanans of all political stripes. Each would create one district in which competing values and ideas could be debated. This will be a district where a real choice would be viable, as opposed to the non-competitive district.