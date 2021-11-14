Letter to the editor: Protect democracy

What were you doing in 2021 when our democracy was at stake? If you don’t believe it, you are getting your news from the wrong sources. Many sources are spewing lies to keep us uninformed.

The biggest lie is that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. The next biggest lie is that we don’t need to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The only way to prevent it from happening again is to demand truth and accountability, which will lead to justice. A failed coup is a practice run for a successful coup.

Democrats are governing. We haven’t had that since the last Democratic administration. It isn’t simple or smooth; it requires both parties to participate. Both sides present their ideas, negotiate, amend, and vote based on what’s good for the country. However, at the present time, the Democrats introduce a bill and the Republicans oppose it.

Sen. Steve Daines opposed the infrastructure bill because it costs too much and would increase the national debt. In 2017 he didn’t seem to be concerned about that when his party passed a huge tax cut that benefited only wealthy people.

What are you doing to protect democracy? Each of us must act.

Susan E. Moore,

Stevensville

