Letter to the editor: Protect election integrity

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s opinion column in the Jan. 28 Missoulian regarding voter elections in Montana is a partisan statement in calling one party demonic in their efforts to assure that all citizens can vote in federal elections across all states.

HR5647 stands on the Guarantee Clause of the Constitution and Amendments 14 and 15. What is demonic about providing uniform voter registration rules or uniform standards for voter IDs in states that require them? Or is it the part of the bill that prevents attempts to overturn elections?

Is she diverting your attention from the attempts by the former party of Lincoln to submit fraudulent electoral representatives and to skew electoral college votes to the favored party of the Secretary of State?

She speaks of Montana-style freedom and keeping us who we are. As defined by whom?

Before freedom comes responsibility to honor our United States Constitution and to protect not only all citizens' voting rights, but also to insure protection of election integrity.

Carole Berkoff,

Victor

