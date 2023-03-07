Montana’s Constitution has served us well for over 50 years, it is one of the reasons we have the amazing state that we and our families are blessed to enjoy. Our 1972 Constitution is very special in that it guarantees the citizens of Montana 17 more rights than our U.S. Constitution including: the right to a clean and healthful environment, the right to privacy, the right to a citizen-elected judiciary, and the right of government accountability (open and transparent government) to name a few. Due to the political corporate corruption that resulted from our 1889 Constitution, our 1972 Constitution was designed to give power to the people and limit the power of corporations and politicians. How visionary.