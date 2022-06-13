Letter to the editor: Protect our Constitution

Montanans are fortunate to have a constitution that protects, among things, the right to privacy. This right protects many other freedoms. As U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote, “the right to be let alone is the most comprehensive of rights and the right most valued by civilized men.” It is not directly stated in the U.S. Constitution, but in the Montana Constitution, I am proud to say, it is. Thoughtful members of both parties protect this right. We would expect Republicans, who talk a lot about freedom, to defend the right to privacy with all they have. However, their legislative record has not supported individual freedom in recent years. In fact, some Republican state legislators would like to rescind this fundamental right. Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, has called our constitution a “socialist rag” that should be replaced. Republicans are only two seats away from a supermajority, which would give them the power to implement their policies with little debate, as well as to submit constitutional amendments, and the constitution itself, to the public, as referendums. Our first defense is to elect a balanced legislature of Republicans and Democrats. Should that fail, we must do all we can to protect our constitution.