Letter to the editor: Protect players, neighbors, wear a mask

It's great news that the Lady Griz and the men's basketball team are back after a long absence due to COVID precautions.
But the last time I looked, the Adams Center — which houses the Dahlberg Arena — is a building. There is a mandate from the president of UM that masks must be worn anytime you are inside any building on the UM campus. So, why were many (perhaps the majority) of attendees at the recent men's basketball game not wearing masks?
Come on folks, do your job and help to protect the players, your neighbors, and all Montanans.
Anita Kurtz-Magee,
Missoula