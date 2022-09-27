Letter to the editor: Protect the integrity of our Constitution

Montana is a unique state. Our Constitution, written in 1972, has a section protecting the beautiful wilderness we live within. Imagine taking a deep breath of clean, fresh air. Here in Montana that is a right we all possess. I am a student at the University of Montana. I am also the vice chair of our board at the Montanan Public Interest Research Group. Our Constitution has offered protections to Montanans for over 50 years, and along with the right to a clean and healthful environment, we hold the right to privacy and the right to oversee government proceedings. These government proceedings are integral in the education of Montana’s constituents. Our right to privacy is one of our cherished freedoms, and is vital to the functioning of our state. These rights also guarantee public land and water access, which Montanans, and I being one of them, have long revered. An only growing majority of our state's legislators are pushing for another constitutional convention to revise or even replace our Constitution entirely. Montana voters should know their rights so they can vote for the legislative officials who will protect the integrity of our Constitution.