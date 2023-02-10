You may have driven through the community of Arlee on your way to Flathead Lake or Glacier National Park. Today the beautiful Jocko Valley is threatened by a proposed asphalt plant on a 157-acre gravel pit.

I realize gravel is a necessity in today’s world for highway and irrigation projects. But right next to the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas? Really?

The recently released Draft EA meets bare minimum standards. The notification process, under the 2021 HB 599, was procedurally sloppy. The piecemeal approach of the state in its level of “analysis” through DEQ as it pertains to air quality, water quality, cultural resources, effects to wildlife, birds, fish and public health concerns is shameful.

No “meaningful consultation” has taken place. My neighbors and I requested a public meeting for the entire community of Arlee. Nope – didn’t reach their threshold. We requested an EIS. Last week a draft EA came out. I am insulted by many statements i.e., the wildlife will be temporarily inconvenienced (25 years), minor impacts to air quality (odor), again 25 years.

Please help us protect the Jocko Valley. Time is short. Comments are due Feb. 24. Check out friendsofthejocko.org for more information on how this will impact Arlee.

Shelly Fyant,

Arlee