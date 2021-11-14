Letter to the editor: Protect the wildlands

Each year I’m fortunate to visit wilderness areas. I feel blessed for the challenges and opportunities for spiritual/emotional growth. I’m thankful that plants and animals at least have some wild places left. The efforts of those in the past (and present) who had wisdom and perseverance to fight for these wonders is greatly appreciated.

Lands where natural processes are mainly the dominant force are rare. Plants and animals who are running out of living room need them, but we too need these areas; they’re where we come from, where we can understand ourselves. But wildlands are not just about us or our recreation. We need more places like them without motors, pedals, roads, and gadgets.

Not even 3 percent of the lower 48 is wilderness. Yet some seem bent on lessening protections for wild areas. Maybe they as people can’t internalize and appreciate the value of “wild” or understand that many animals and plants have nowhere else to go. It's foreign to them, I guess.

To folks making conscience lifestyle/consumer choices to protect the Earth, thank you. To those who donate to and work for environmental groups that don’t compromise and collaborate away wild places, a sincere thank you.

Gary Milner,

Corvallis

