Letter to the editor: Protect this place we love

I wrote almost a decade ago about Missoula and the struggle for "its soul"...I find it even more true now. Missoula, when I was growing up, was the place where I learned about all kinds of people from all over the world. It was the closest place to my home where I could meet and appreciate humans from all over the place. When I first considered Missoula my second home, it was more inviting...there was less discord...I don't really think it is the changing times but more discord being sown into our everyday from all kinds of sources...most of them well meaning. We have to decide what is the "Montana way"? Is it welcoming to new people from new places or is it "build a wall" in a manner of speaking? I have always believed that the Montana way of accepting new neighbors as they come is what makes us special. Let us keep that tradition while respecting those that have always been here. They really are the only true experts on this place. If we follow their lead, everyone will get along better and we could protect this place we love.