Thanks to the Missoulian for the recent Great Burn story, which shared two opposing visions for managing this wild country. What was missing from the article was an acknowledgement that snowmobiling represents a small fraction of public use. The Nez Perce Clearwater’s process that analyzes how visitors spend their time on the forest identified that 2.6% of visitors snowmobile. 2.6%.

Polls consistently show that huge majorities of the public value our native wildlife and support protecting wildlife habitat. We take pride in the fact that our region still nurtures all our original, native species. If we’re not careful, that won’t be true much longer. We’re on the cusp of having our mountain goat populations blink out in the southern Great Burn.

Research shows clearly that motorized disturbance is hard on wildlife, especially in winter. How could it make sense to allow snowmobiles access to this precious wild country among struggling mountain goats and denning wolverines?

The Great Burn was closed to snowmobiles in 2012 for a very clear reason – to protect wildlife. It is a travesty to think that a new plan may eliminate protections for this precious wild country and its wildlife.

Sydney Weydemeyer,

Missoula