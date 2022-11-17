Letter to the editor: Protect wolves

Amanda Wight (Guest View, Nov. 15) discussed the shooting and skinning of an abandoned dog by a Montana woman. If there were an award for making us ashamed of being human, I would nominate the dog killer for that award. The only way she could have been more cruel is if she had caught the dog in a leg-hold trap before shooting it. Does it matter if she thought it was a wolf? Domestic dogs and wolves belong to the same species, Canis lupus. Most of us love dogs, and we know they are intelligent and sometimes anxious or fearful. Anyone who has ever stepped down hard on a forepaw knows well that dogs do feel pain. Why should wolves be different? I agree with Amanda Wight: it’s past time for us to terminate the trapping, snaring, and indiscriminate hunting of wolves. Maybe a deplorable act by one Montana woman can become a rallying point for the rest of us to insist that the federal government protect our wolves. Then we can feel a little better about our own species.