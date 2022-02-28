Letter to the editor: Protest Russia takeover of Ukraine

Please protest the Russian takeover of Ukraine. Mr. Putin is winning this contest. Russian peacekeeping forces entering eastern Ukraine? Ukrainian forces targeting Russian speakers? Genocide against Russian-speaking Ukrainians? Ukraine belongs to Mother Russia?

How about if Mother Canada declared that ex-Canadian, eastern Montanans now belonged to Canada? How about if Mexico declared that most of California, Arizona and New Mexico actually belonged to Mexico? Would the whole of the U.S. agree? I doubt it. Mr. Putin wants a rewrite of the Soviet days. He wants Ukraine to be a part of the ex-Soviet empire. Does this sound legal? Real? He wants NATO and the EU to remove themselves from the sphere of Russian/Soviet influence such that Mother Russia can control whatever it likes.

Do you like this? If you don't, then please stand up for freedom, democracy, legitimate borders, international laws, human rights and non-interference in other countries' affairs. If there's no actual war, then Mother Russia will continue its cyberattacks against Ukraine, the U.S., etc. and destabilize the whole planet. Do you want this? Then, stand up and protest. Be "real" Americans! This war will affect all of us, whether we know it or not.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

