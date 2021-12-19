Letter to the editor: Proud to be from Montana

An expert predicted that Sam Houston and Eastern Washington would be the final teams in the football championship playoffs. The Griz handily beat Eastern Washington and the Cats easily beat Sam Houston. So much for the experts.

The three finalists for the defensive player of the year in the FCS include two from Montana — Troy Anderson, from Dillon of the Cats, and Patrick O'Connell, from Townsend of the Griz. In addition, the Cats quarterback from Butte, Tommy Mellott, has been nothing short of spectacular.

Whether a Cat or a Griz fan, you can be proud to be from the great state of Montana. As a longtime Griz fan, I will be rooting for the Cats in their quest for a national championship.

R.B. Bungarz,

Huson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0