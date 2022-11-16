 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Proud to be 'woke'

Thank you, Linda Holtom, for your letter regarding “woke.” (Missoulian Nov. 13) You are the first person who really does understand what it means. I am proud to be woke and know many others who agree with us.

Ron Lechelt,

Missoula

