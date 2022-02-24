Letter to the editor: PSC commissioners lack knowledge

According to Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci, “They tell me McDonald’s releases more carbon at the soda fountain than all the coal plants in the US.” Not sure who “they” are, but “they” are wrong. The EPA reports that soda-pop carbon is minuscule compared to the 1 billion metric tons released annually from coal.

Perhaps 32 years in a printing business have ill-prepared Mr. Pinocci for a commission examining national energy markets and scientific data. As a Montana taxpayer, it bothers me that Pinocci is paid $112,443 annually to pass along half-baked ideas at multi-state conferences. For $112,443 per year, one would expect a public servant to research, ponder, and understand atmospheric science and energy economics. If this is too much for him, he could request help from the PSC staff. The PSC website lists 15 staff members in addition to the five commissioners (not including vacant positions).

Who is to blame for this lack of knowledge and curiosity on the part of our PSC commissioners? We are. We elected them. Next election, ask questions: How do you vet sources? What are energy investors looking for? How will you best consider those interests to keep Montana utility costs low?

Katherine Heffernan,

Missoula

