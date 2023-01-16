Letter to the editor: PSC is dysfunctional

Just when you thought the Montana Public Service Commission couldn’t get any wackier, it goes and hires former state Rep. Brad Tschida as its executive director. A less qualified person for this job would be difficult to find.

Tschida is of the “Stop the Steal” fringe for claiming the 2020 Missoula County elections were fraudulent. Subsequent audits determined that no fraud occurred.

He has weighed in on the abortion debate by saying, “The womb is the only organ in a woman’s body that serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being… It is truly a sanctuary.” While this sentiment and his other far-right pronouncements segue nicely with the current public service commissioners’ ideologies, they are not pressing issues on the PSC agenda.

What the PSC needs is someone who understands the complexities of utility regulation, is a consensus builder and can advance the mission of the agency. Montana’s ratepayers deserve no less.

The PSC is already a dysfunctional agency mired in mismanagement and intra-commissioner sniping. Adding Tschida to the mix will only make it more so.

Pete Talbot,

Missoula