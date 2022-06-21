Letter to the editor: PTA or NRA?

The June 5th, 2022, Missoulian cartoon of the teacher "on strike until assault weapons and high capacity magazines are banned" prompts me to propose a grassroots solution to the ten-year record of inaction of reasonable (if any) firearms legislation. A national teachers' strike supported by parents, unions, and the frustrated majority demanding pledges of consequential firearms legislation of every incumbent and candidate prior to the November general election. Failure to achieve the demanded result, schools will remain closed.

Schools are not safe. FACT. Legislators have been ineffective in providing solutions. FACT. A majority of our population favors reasonable firearms regulation. FACT. The US is #1 of all developed countries in firearm deaths. A disgraceful FACT. Ten years since Sandy Hook - no effective action. FACT.

Sacrifice will be necessary and the majority must demonstrate that they value children's lives above the nebulous "freedom" of civilians having unrestricted access to assault weapons and support those who picket to achieve the demanded legislation prior to reopening schools. Only we, the voters, can force legislators to meet these demands.

It's time to choose: Do you support PTA and your children or NRA and assault weapons?

Italo Franceschi

Missoula

