Letter to the editor: Public comment needed on environmental quality

Our national parks provide nearly $42 billion in economic benefits and support hundreds of thousands of jobs yearly. However, air pollution from Montana’s electric generating units cause regional haze, reducing visibility at wilderness areas and parks including Glacier National Park. Haze isn’t just inconvenient; it harms people’s health.

Despite these threats, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)’s regional haze plan fails on the state’s obligation to improve air quality for our park. DEQ must stop procrastinating and work to restore clean and clear skies in some of our most treasured public lands. DEQ’s proposal would allow close to 30,000 tons of SO2 and NOx to be released into the air without further controls for the next decade.

Join me in asking DEQ to take strong action. Montana should require pollution controls for the three power plants and non-power plant sources under review; a cost-effectiveness threshold in line with other states; correct the inflated cost of controls calculations; and thoroughly assess environmental justice impacts.

Public comments are due by March 21 and a hearing has been set for March 18. Interested parties can find additional information on the MT DEQ website, deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article154.

Bruce Bender,

Missoula

