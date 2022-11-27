 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Public is biggest loser

So now we know the Holland Lake Lodge operating permit has been invalidated by the actions of its holder, Christian Wohlfeil ("Holland Lake Lodge permit questioned" Nov. 22 Missoulian). It's astounding that Flathead Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele would think the terms of the permit, and its plain language, would go undiscovered through the process of approving the lodge expansion. Maybe he believed that nobody—not even higher-ups in the Forest Service—would take notice. Given Regional Forester Leanne Marten's laser focus on promoting clearcutting of old growth on our national forests, her silence on this lodge issue is not a surprise. Sadly, those agency officials have little to fear, because holding them accountable for disrespecting the processes with which the public exercises its ownership is difficult nowadays.

Because the courts would notice, Wohlfeil and his POWDR buddies are seeing their mega-profit dreams evaporate. But the biggest losers in this whole affair are members of the public, who will not have the opportunity to visit rustic Holland Lake Lodge in the foreseeable future because the permit is now null and void. Thanks to the failed leadership of Forest Supervisor Steal.

Jeff Juel,

Missoula

0 Comments
