Letter to the editor: Public not being represented

The meeting about the proposed Sha-Ron lot on Highway 200 was poorly attended as most of my neighbors weren't aware of it. I was one of the few in my community only because I live within 300 feet of the project. Really? The whole community will be impacted! There was a public notice in the paper, but few folks get the paper. To have these public meetings in the afternoon limits public participation. The state, like others, needs to re-address how they get the public notices out to the public and have it at a time when citizens can attend. In this age of communication that shouldn't be too hard. We few in attendance had more questions than answers. Only the aesthetic design of the parking lot was thought out. The commissioners said they'd look into our concerns. They didn't and won't as they don't care. The county thinks they know what's in our best interest. I don't think they want public participation. They're just going to do what they want. Let me remind you that you are all public servants and are supposed to be representing the public! This is only one case of many that I'm not seeing it.