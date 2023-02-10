This letter is in response to Kendall Cotton's opinion (Missoulian Jan. 30) regarding school choice and funding. Mr. Cotton claims that public education does not address the needs of some students. Besides regular education, there are Title One programs and Special Education programs in public schools to help those children who may be struggling. There are gifted and talented programs for the high achievers. Public schools have school counselor, school psychologist, physical therapist, and speech therapists to meet the needs of some students. There are after-school programs providing learning outside of the regular school day. When was the last time Mr. Cotton has been in a public school? His article is not about school choice which already exists in Montana, but about giving money to parents who choose to send their children to private and parochial schools. Unlike private and parochial schools, public schools must admit all children in their district, not just a select few.