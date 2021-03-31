 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Public schools teach students of all needs
The Montana Constitution says that every student has a right to a free, quality public education. As a public school teacher, I take this seriously and this motivates me every day to be the best that I can be for my students. I know my colleagues do as well. Most of our time after school is spent working with each other to develop curriculum that meets all students' needs, especially those with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) and 504s that are required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

But, we are tired and need help. It has been the hardest school year due to the challenges of the pandemic and the current state Legislature attempts to take away funding and support for public education.

Currently, House Bill 329 would take state and local funds and give it to private institutions. These institutions would be allowed to discriminate. I encourage my fellow Missoulians to educate themselves about what is going on in this legislative session and ask, is this best for our kids? That’s what I do every day; I think we all need to.

Errin Koehler,

Missoula

