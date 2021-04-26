 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Pull remaining troops from Iraq
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Pull remaining troops from Iraq

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Biden, glad we’re leaving Afghanistan; why not Iraq? Surely we’ve taken care of those weapons of mass destruction by now.

NASA, India needs oxygen more than Mars.

Montana legislators, try to have more heart and less harm.

Kerry MacLane,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
2
1
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News