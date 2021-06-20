Letter to the editor: Put a price on carbon pollution

When we think about the effects of climate change, it’s usually images of polar bears or faraway island nations under water. Wednesday’s article “Reclamation warns of low season water levels” is a somber example of effects of our warming planet here in Montana. Low water in reservoirs this summer will likely impact our farmers and ranchers (who depend on irrigation) and any Montanan who enjoys fishing and boating (who doesn’t?).

I’m a small-business owner in the outdoor recreation industry, and I’ve already experienced the impact of increasingly intense weather (global weirding, we call it) on my company. That’s why I’m motivated to speak out as a climate advocate for effective solutions.

Last weekend, along with a dozen other Montanans, I attended the Citizens’ Climate Lobby national conference: A Push for a Price on Carbon. We heard from leaders around the country who support putting a price on carbon, like Todd Tanner (Bigfork) from Conservation Hawks, a group of passionate anglers and hunters devoted to protecting our natural heritage.