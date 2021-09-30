Letter to the editor: Put a price on carbon

The front-page news Sept. 21 let us know that NorthWestern Energy is moving forward with its plans for a new power plant in Laurel. We learned, “in choosing to build a natural gas-fired power plant, NorthWestern has passed on several renewable energy projects.”

Plans are able to move forward in the name of “favorable business decisions,” but we in Montana would like to see big business make better choices.

Burning fossil fuels (the methane to be used in the new plant) is the chief culprit in adding carbon pollution to our air. More carbon means hotter temperatures — witness our record-breaking temperatures this summer.

How can we ensure business works for us, instead of against us? A price on carbon would do the trick. Such a policy is being discussed in Congress now.

To transition into the future of energy production, we can’t pass on renewables. A price on carbon helps make cleaner options the logical choice.