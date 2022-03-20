Letter to the editor: Put a price on carbon

In Re: “Net zero commitment too little, too late" March 14. I appreciate Dr. Steve Running’s guest opinion piece that provided a reality check on NorthWestern Energy’s egregious plan to continue burning fossil fuels for the next 20 years. Consider: 50% of our state is presently under extreme drought; in 2021, the average temperature across global surfaces was 1.51°F above the 20th-century average; and due to an increased use of coal, last year saw a record high level of CO2 emissions.

Continued burning of fossil fuels equals continued carbon emissions – higher temps, more frequent wildfires, intense storms and mega-droughts. We cannot wait to start decreasing carbon emissions. Here’s a solution: a gradually increasing price on the carbon content in fossil fuels and returning the money collected to the American people as a monthly cashback.

Carbon pricing provides the market signal to kick-start the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources. President Biden pledged to cut emissions 50% by 2030. The Senate must make good on that pledge; a price on carbon would ensure our climate goals are met.

To take immediate action, contact Senators Daines and Tester and the White House at cclusa.org/action.

Mary Mulcaire-Jones,

Missoula

