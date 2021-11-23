Letter to the editor: Put a price on carbon

Self-driving shuttle buses? Electric scooters? Zero-emission cars? The Nov. 17 article about Yellowstone and other national parks looking into green friendly transportation sounds like a fabulous futuristic nature lover's dream!

And if that sounds far away in the future, I was surprised and delighted to see that over the summer Yellowstone has already started testing eight passenger automated shuttles! Hopefully the cameras and the AI driving them have been trained to recognize bison!

Greening our transportation options in places like Montana is such an interesting and fun part of imagining a renewable energy low carbon future.

That’s why I’m so excited about putting a price on greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel pollution. If our people in Congress, such as Sen. Jon Tester, include this smart policy in the budget reconciliation, American innovation will be all systems go, greenlighted, and powered forward to the coolest future we can possibly imagine!

Please consider calling Senator Tester’s office at 212-224-2644 and asking him to support a price on carbon to drive green-friendly transit that protects wildlife and improves our experiences of magical places like Yellowstone!

Laurel Eastman,

Bigfork

