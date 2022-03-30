 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Put America back the way it was

Build Back Better — Isn't this the theme of our current administration? Inflation out of control, 13 dead Americans, billions of dollars in lost military equipment, disaster at the southern border, crime out of control (more cops killed in the line of duty this past year and a half than in history), high needless gas prices, crippling hard working families. Our own energy resources, which are the cleanest in the world are being kidnapped by the current administration. Bare store shelves everywhere. How about we put it back the way it was!

Carol Salmonsen,

Florence

