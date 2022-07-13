Letter to the editor: Put plans for Fairgrounds into action

I agree with others in our community who say now is the time to make long-planned improvements to the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds are a great space, made even better by recent improvements to honor its 100-year heritage. But serious shortfalls remain.

As a dedicated hockey player, I'm thrilled by the growing popularity of hockey. County residents as well as out-of-towners come to play and watch competitions. Unfortunately, because we don't have year-round ice in Missoula, many people who want participate in hockey, figure skating, curling and recreational skating miss out.

Moreover, there aren’t adequate facilities for ag and livestock events — or for youth programs such as 4-H and FFA. If you go to the fair this summer, you'll see how kids must crowd their animals into a cramped area that's tough for visitors to even walk through. Kids who have been working so hard to raise their livestock deserve a better space to show off their animals to the public and potential buyers.

Plans are in place to add a third sheet of ice and a dedicated ag arena that will help make our fairgrounds useful year-round. Let's put the plans into action.

Tim Bechtold,

Missoula