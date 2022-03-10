 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Put price on carbon

  • 0

Seems like we get two flavors of how to have energy in this new war-torn world. Either we mine and drill for fossil fuel to replace the need to buy it from Russia, or we take this opportunity to get on the clean energy wagon so no one ever needs to buy dirty fuel from Russia.

The first is troubling because we are supposed to get off fossil fuels, not make and burn more of it. The other is problematic because it can't happen quick enough. I propose we do both: encourage domestic production of oil and gas to sell to Europe in the short term, and use a carbon price to create the market signal needed to promote a clean energy economy. We can take up our new clean energy as quickly as it comes on line, which frees up more fossil fuel for export. And we can sell the new clean energy technology to the Europeans, who will be grateful for the opportunity to be self-sufficient.

I would ask you to call or write to Senator Tester, Senator Daines, and Representative Rosendale and ask for a carbon price with an exemption for fuel exports to Europe.

People are also reading…

Lucas Reynolds,

Kalispell

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Supply chain

Letter to the editor: Supply chain

Many in the U.S. population and government seem to think that the current problems with the chain of supply must be corrected. Why? I can thin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News