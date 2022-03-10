Letter to the editor: Put price on carbon

Seems like we get two flavors of how to have energy in this new war-torn world. Either we mine and drill for fossil fuel to replace the need to buy it from Russia, or we take this opportunity to get on the clean energy wagon so no one ever needs to buy dirty fuel from Russia.

The first is troubling because we are supposed to get off fossil fuels, not make and burn more of it. The other is problematic because it can't happen quick enough. I propose we do both: encourage domestic production of oil and gas to sell to Europe in the short term, and use a carbon price to create the market signal needed to promote a clean energy economy. We can take up our new clean energy as quickly as it comes on line, which frees up more fossil fuel for export. And we can sell the new clean energy technology to the Europeans, who will be grateful for the opportunity to be self-sufficient.