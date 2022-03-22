Letter to the editor: Put price on carbon

In his recent op-ed (Missoulian March 17), John R. Lott Jr. expressed concern about how people in the federal government might choose investments that are socially desirable with a lower rate of return. I don't see a problem here but it gives me a chance to make a point about carbon pricing. When companies send out troublesome pollution along with their products, that is an unaccounted externality. When a carbon price is used to fix this, it brings the profit motive in line with repairing the climate. Currently you have to make a choice: save money or save the planet? With a carbon price the thing that is better value, that saves money or makes a profit, is also the thing that reduces emissions. Now the highest rate of return is also socially desirable. If that seems desirable to you, call our members of Congress: Sen. Daines, Sen. Tester, and Rep. Rosendale and ask for a price on carbon. You might also want to ask for all proceeds returned to the people. That will keep government from growing due to a tasty new revenue stream. And also keep the less than wealthy from having to bear a heavy burden when they buy energy.