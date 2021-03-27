 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Put relief funds to use meeting needs in Montana

Letter to the editor: Put relief funds to use meeting needs in Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

Hey, Montanans!

Our state is receiving an almost $3 billion windfall from the American Rescue Plan Act. Some is designated to be spent on K through 12 education, emergency rental help, pandemic unemployment benefits, COVID testing and contact tracing, and budget relief for towns, cities and tribal governments.

All of this is being handled by our state legislators. The state will have about $900 million in unrestricted funds to dole out as well as the designated funds. Our legislature only has one more month to go and an extra whopping amount of dollars to spend.

Thus far there are a lot of proposals to cut revenues with various tax cuts and tax credits. It is great that Gov. Greg Gianforte wants to spend $350 million on increasing broadband across Montana (we rank 50th for that currently).

Why not increase revenues to sorely needed social services that were massively cut in the 2017 budget? Why not increase one time expenses by increasing the SNAP dollars for our hungry citizens and increase childcare assistance? There is so much need in our state, much from COVID-19 but also much from budget cuts in previous administration as well as the current administration.

Republicans will say this is only for one-time spending, but why did they make in tax cuts permanent? This is all being negotiated now. Contact your legislator and follow the dollars at leg.mt.gov. Make sure your voice and needs are heard.

Mary Stranahan,

Arlee

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

SB260 not in public's interest
Letters

SB260 not in public's interest

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your …

Speaking out
Letters

Speaking out

As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important an…

GOP did not help you
Letters

GOP did not help you

Thank-you President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senator Tester and all other members of Congress who voted to pass the American Rescue plan …

The old ways got us here
Letters

The old ways got us here

Simple truth ... the first Cares Act help came to cover the need of the donor class. (Saved a lot of hardworking folks too). It is why it move…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News