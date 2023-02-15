In response to suggestions for solving wildfire problems in Montana in the Kendall Cotton editorial (Missoulian Feb. 13), I’m baffled by his suggestion that Montana become “self-sufficient” in wildfire response. That’s a great way to fast track our state into a financial disaster. We are a sparsely populated state with lots of forest and don’t have the tax base to fund wildfire response without using federal agencies and their funding.

It would have been nice to see a suggestion to increase law enforcement power for prevention. DNRC reports that 75% of their wildfires are human-caused. While some are “accidental” (careless?) many are from illegal actions, especially during restrictions. I commend DNRC for putting restrictions on state forests during hot dry seasons, and doing so much faster that the Forest Service. Regardless of the restrictions, some major wildfires have been started by illegal motorized use, beer parties with abandoned fires, use of incendiary devices/ammunition, and shooting in gravel pits. Having more patrol and enforcement capacity, and more prosecution of these irresponsible humans will help keep our forests and homes from burning. Let’s put some of the burden on the humans rather than continuing to cut down trees.