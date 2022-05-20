Letter to the editor: Putting trust in Cora Neumann

With Republicans sold out to reactionary fanatics and the Democrats enthralled to wealthy corporate interests, it is a rare occasion when I am voting for someone as opposed to holding my nose to vote against someone. My support for Cora Neumann represents an opportunity to cast a ballot for a candidate I actually like; something to celebrate when most votes for federal representation tend to feel useless. Cora's commitment to public health is a critical element necessary to shape Congress into an institution that supports working folks, and she has a proven and positive relationship with the Indigenous people of Montana. I am putting my trust in Cora to take these critical concerns with her to D.C. on behalf of everyone in our beleaguered state. Finally, Cora Neumann represents my first choice to oppose a further embarrassing stain on Montana that the election of the deeply-corrupt Ryan Zinke would represent.