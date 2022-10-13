Letter to the editor: Puzzled by those who oppose Zinke

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act provides funding for an additional 87,000 IRS agents. Republicans from Kevin McCarthy to congressional candidate Ryan Zinke have denounced this and vowed to remove this funding if they come to power. Nobody “likes” paying taxes but the great majority of Montanans pay their fair share because it funds the government, it is the right thing to do and if you are working for a paycheck it is pretty hard to cheat and not get caught as your employer provides the IRS with your pay information. Now if you are wealthy and have lots of investments or a corporation with complex taxes, it is a lot easier to cheat and not pay your fair share. I have to wonder why any hardworking, tax-paying Montanan would object to additional IRS agents being hired in order to catch tax cheats and to ease the tax burden on the honest folks. So Mr. Zinke’s opposition is very puzzling to me. It only makes sense to oppose hiring more agents if a politician (or that politician’s donors) are already cheating on their taxes, and don’t want to get caught. Ohhhh, now it makes sense.