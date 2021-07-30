Letter to the editor: Quest for Jan. 6 accountability

I watched the Select Committee hearing Tuesday and I am very proud of the law enforcement officers who defend our democracy every day. They proved the courage and integrity inherent in every one of them, and anyone who stands against what they represent and what they defend has absolutely no right call themselves an American.

When one officer repeatedly used the term “terrorist” and was questioned about it, he promptly quoted the U.S. criminal code. Case closed.

I suspect most Republicans did not or will not view the hearings in order to justify their point of view. That doesn’t prove anything. It’s only a form of guilt denial. I watched some today on Fox to ascertain they were actually covering it. They carried the live hearing in full.

I don’t agree with Liz Cheney’s or Adam Kinzinger’s politics, but today I agree with them 100% in the quest for truth and accountability for those responsible. I don’t think it’s Nancy Pelosi; after all, that’s not who Mike Pence or Kevin McCarthy called when the situation got dicey.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2