Letter to the editor: Questions about mayor's budget

I read the mayor's budget requests in this morning's (July 8) paper. My initial response was, "Huh?"
So I set out to ascertain what it actually meant. I think I figured out some of it but still have some questions.
- $150,000 for a "local equity cohort." I'm not sure what that is but I think it's a $150,000 job for one of the mayor's cohorts.
- $343,000 to improve "collaborative, communication and project management systems that support a robust virtual environment" and a full-time software administrator. I have no idea what that means but since it's virtual why can't we use virtual money for that? That's also another job for one of the city's buddies.
- $850,000 to "overhaul the city codes." Another two top-heavy positions.
- $3.5 million to establish housing. Can we just establish housing now; we don't have to build it anymore?
Well, I hope this helps to better understand Mayor Engen's requests. I know it helped me just to write it.
Rob Foote,
Missoula