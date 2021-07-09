Letter to the editor: Questions about mayor's budget

I read the mayor's budget requests in this morning's (July 8) paper. My initial response was, "Huh?"

So I set out to ascertain what it actually meant. I think I figured out some of it but still have some questions.

$150,000 for a "local equity cohort." I'm not sure what that is but I think it's a $150,000 job for one of the mayor's cohorts.

$343,000 to improve "collaborative, communication and project management systems that support a robust virtual environment" and a full-time software administrator. I have no idea what that means but since it's virtual why can't we use virtual money for that? That's also another job for one of the city's buddies.

$850,000 to "overhaul the city codes." Another two top-heavy positions.

$3.5 million to establish housing. Can we just establish housing now; we don't have to build it anymore?

Well, I hope this helps to better understand Mayor Engen's requests. I know it helped me just to write it.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0