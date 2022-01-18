Letter to the editor: Questions for anti-vaxxers

A number of Americans are inexplicably refusing to take a vaccination that could protect them against a pandemic that has killed millions worldwide and that shows no signs of easing.

I find it especially odd that a significant percentage of these citizens claim they should be exempted from vaccine requirements for "religious" reasons. That strange circumstance prompts two questions.

One: Their god has offered them a cure against a deadly disease — yet they mysteriously believe that their religion wants them to reject that gift?

While humans practice thousands of religions, I'm sure that almost none of those systems instructs its followers to decline a simple offering that can save them from a torturous death by strangulation.

Two: Let's assume that in the U.S., a majority of religious anti-vaxxers are Christians. But, does not the Bible instruct Christians to "love your neighbor?" To correctly follow that maxim, then, shouldn't a faithful Christian accept the vaccine in order not to potentially sicken (or even kill) his neighbor — not to mention members of his own family?

I'm just asking.

John Russell,

Missoula

