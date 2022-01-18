 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Questions for anti-vaxxers

  • 0

A number of Americans are inexplicably refusing to take a vaccination that could protect them against a pandemic that has killed millions worldwide and that shows no signs of easing.

I find it especially odd that a significant percentage of these citizens claim they should be exempted from vaccine requirements for "religious" reasons. That strange circumstance prompts two questions.

One: Their god has offered them a cure against a deadly disease — yet they mysteriously believe that their religion wants them to reject that gift?

While humans practice thousands of religions, I'm sure that almost none of those systems instructs its followers to decline a simple offering that can save them from a torturous death by strangulation.

Two: Let's assume that in the U.S., a majority of religious anti-vaxxers are Christians. But, does not the Bible instruct Christians to "love your neighbor?" To correctly follow that maxim, then, shouldn't a faithful Christian accept the vaccine in order not to potentially sicken (or even kill) his neighbor — not to mention members of his own family?

People are also reading…

I'm just asking.

John Russell,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Do the math

Letter to the editor: Do the math

Property tax cap? Income tax cap? Sounds good, looks good on paper, but in reality? Lopsided benefit that primarily gives the biggest break to…

Letter to the editor: Voter ID

Letter to the editor: Voter ID

The federal Voting Rights Act is back in the news, as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pivoted from the stalled Build Back Better legislation…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News