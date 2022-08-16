Letter to the editor: Questions for Zinke

I read in the Missoulian that Zinke stated he believed in “accountability for all public officials”. I then read a letter to editor who witnessed debate between Zinke and Tranel, stating that Zinke was professing bipartisanship, obeying our laws, wanting to represent “all Montanans”, and being respectful in expressing these points. Tranel was combative/argumentative in her demeanor, which was a bad example to the writer's son. I ask those who desire voting for Zinke to ask him openly:

1. Do you think Trump won the election (without any evidence) and Biden is an illegal president?

2. Do you think Trump has the right to take top-secret papers to his Florida home, without telling any remaining Washington authorities?

3. Do you think that you should have left Washington after quickly quitting your job in the cabinet, before accounting to the Inspector General for multiple felonies he had possibly uncovered about you in your cabinet job?

4. If elected to Congress representing “all Montanans”, will you again quit mid-job and leave town quickly if you get in hot water bending/breaking the law?

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula