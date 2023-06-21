Questions

While young, I learned about common sense. My mother taught me moderation in everything. One brother taught me about swinging pendulums and balance. Another brother taught me to love and respect all sentient beings. My father taught me about black holes.

Now, I have questions. Who are we as Americans? Will we ever unite? Do we still honor character, civility, and decency? The Statue of Liberty? Facts?

Is deliberate ignorance a threat to democracy? Do we have F-READ-OM? Is believing easier than thinking? Is “woke” a compliment?

Are women’s rights human rights? Do we have the right to a healthful environment? To safety? When is enough enough?

Do we have separation of church and state? Is the Supreme Court supreme? Objective? Is religion influencing politicians?

Is extremism a metastatic cancer? Is January 6th an example? Conspiracy theories? Disinformation? Is racism systemic? Is a true patriot the loudest guy flying the biggest flag?

Doesn’t “less government” mean less government? Is “Freedom Caucus” a misnomer? Are corporations people? Is gerrymandering fair? Should 8-year-old girls run Congress?

When will common sense return to a balanced center? Will we love and respect Mother Earth? And each other? Should we ask questions?

Nancy Teggeman,

Polson