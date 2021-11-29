Letter to the editor: Quit giving tax breaks

Another day, another letter complaining about the property taxes.

I have to wonder how many of these same people are comparing the “windfall” of the tax cuts of the last federal administration to this current local tax increase.

How many took advantage of COVID relief benefits over the last 20 months at all levels?

How many people have had hospital bills waived during this pandemic?

If you’re feeling abused about your tax bills, tell your elected representatives at all levels to quit giving tax breaks to special interests to ensure their own reelection! Better yet, vote them out!

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

