Our multi-millionaire governor, Greg Gianforte, has refused to accept free federal money which would feed 73,000 hungry Montana kids, saying to do so would be an administrative burden. He hasn't defined what the burden is, but it surely pales next to the burden carried by hungry kids. Perhaps Gianforte thinks the state can't afford to hire a few staff.

Here's an idea to find a little extra money: Stop passing and signing unconstitutional bills. Since 2021 the state has spent over $1.2 million defending unconstitutional election bills. Before the last legislative session, Gianforte requested $2.6 million in anticipation of defending obviously unconstitutional laws. And just this week the state was held in contempt of court for disregarding court orders in the transgender birth certificate law case. The contempt will likely cost the state tens of thousands of dollars in paying the plaintiff's attorney's fees.