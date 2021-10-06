Letter to the editor: Race-based discrimination

It’s time to remind parents and students that Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen declared that “Critical Race Theory” and “antiracism” education and training, when used to classify people by race, violate the law.

AG Knudsen’s list of “antiracist” and CRT-related activities that violate the law fall under three prohibited categories: racial segregation, race stereotyping, and race scapegoating.

While racial segregation is self-explanatory, race stereotyping “means ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or beliefs to a race or to an individual because of his or her race” and race scapegoating “means assigning fault, blame, or bias to a race or to members of a race because of their race."

AG Knudsen specifically lists Ibram X. Kendi’s "How to Be an Antiracist" and Robin DiAngelo’s "White Fragility" as problematic for their advocacy of “antiracism” — a concept that “demands race-based discrimination.” Also problematic are the use of such concepts as “white privilege,” “white fragility,” “white complicity,” “white supremacy,” and “systemic racism” because they are race stereotyping and/or race scapegoating.