Letter to the editor: Racial equality in advertising

Advertisement "Equality White Americans" dominated printed and televised advertising in the past, which did not promote equality of races in the United States. Unequal racial advertising is still currently happening. Race should not dominate American advertising! Advertisers should, and need to include all races that exist in our country's diverse population. Advertisements will advance racial equality by awarding equivalent exposure to: American Indian/Alaskan Natives, Asian Americans, Hispanic/Latino Americans, Black/African Americans, White Americans etc. It is claimed that advertising pays benefits, so the advertising industry needs to give it a try!