Letter to the editor: Rafael Chacon’s simplistic 'godawful truth'

MMAC director Chacon rightfully laments (Missoulian, Nov. 17), that for thousands of years, Western male artists framed women representation in ways now considered patriarchal and objectifying, although this does not apply to prehistoric and ancient art. The culprit is the “heterosexual male gaze” analyzed first by Laura Mulvey in the 1970s, even if there’s more to the “male gaze” than meets the eye.

But one cannot put in the same misogynistic, diachronic grab-bag all male “female representations” without considering the socio-political-cultural milieu of their production. Many Western male artists were homosexual and would have never painted Courbet’s magnificent Origin of the World. Other artists (baroque artists, romantics, avant-garde, conceptualists, constructionists…) painted women in ways problematizing male-gaze’s sexism, like the anamorphosis which deconstructed idealized representations or realist appropriation of female bodies. By the way, the same objectifying criteria also informed male portraiture, while homosexual artists often sexualized the bodies they desired in painting/photography.

There have been a lot of female painters who painted women in Europe and the Americas. They are now finally celebrated.

Lastly, let’s honor UM’s ex-curator, a woman. Ms. Barbara Koostra was instrumental in the MMAC creation.

Michel Valentin,

Missoula